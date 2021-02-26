HSYs latest collection ‘The Legacy features Saba Faisals family Web Desk | February 26, 2021 HSY’S launched latest collection titled ‘The Legacy’ that features Saba Faisal’s family

HSY’s latest collection ‘The Legacy’ features Saba Faisal’s family

Renowned Pakistani designer, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY launched his new luxury collection ‘The Legacy’ which pays tribute to family traditions and values. His latest collection celebrates actress Saba Faisal’s family.

Taking to Instagram, HSY wrote, “THE LEGACY - Family legacy is not what you leave to your children, it’s what you leave in your children”.

He added, “Family values, traditions and heritage have always been the hallmark of the HSY Brand. We are thrilled to celebrate a family that is making its creative contribution to the industry through three generations”.





“The clothes speak volumes of the rich, regal and timeless heirlooms that we love to create. We are honored and proud to share our new campaign celebrating the distinguished and celebrated Saba Faisal with her family all in HSY!” he concluded.

A short video clip was posted on HSY’s Instagram which featured Saba Faisal, Arsalan Faisal, Salman Faisal and Sadia Faisal.