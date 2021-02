Minal Khan receives a special delivery from sister Aiman Khan: Watch here Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Minal Khan cannot stop gushing over her niece Amal in new video

Minal Khan has welcomed a special package in her house.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the newly engaged Khan sister could not stop gushing over her niece Amal, in a new clip.

In the boomerang video, fans could see Aiman Khan's two-year-old munchkin peeking out from a red bucket as her aunt opens up the lid.

"Special delivery today!," Minal captioned with an evil eye emoticon.

Take a look: