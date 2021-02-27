Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan havent decided newborn sons name yet: Source Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son does not have a name yet

A source close to Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareen Kapoor Khan’s family told an Indian publication that the couple has not yet decided any name for their new born son.

The source also revealed that newborn’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore has not met the baby due the the COVID-19 situation.

Source said, “With the Covid situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson”.

While talking about elder brother Taimur, the source told, “Taimur is very protective towards his new little brother. He sits staring at the newly-born with a look of supreme joy on his face”.

Previously, Randhir Kapoor also talked about Kareena’s new born son and said, “It's too early. We haven't decided the baby's name yet”.