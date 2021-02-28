Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude overwhelming response on Gangubai Kathiawadi Web Desk | February 28, 2021 Alia Bhatt thanks fans for loving 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Bollywood superstar actress Alia Bhatt has been one of the most stunning actors of the recent time the Indian cinema witnessed. The stunning actress has given her outstanding acting performances in some of the blockbuster hit movies including, Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi.

Recently, she has taken up with the jaw-dropping avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The teaser of the most-anticipated movie was released earlier this week and ultimately become the talk of the town.

Surely the reasons were magnificent sets in Bhansali’s film and Alia with her stellar looks. The 2 States actress was showered with compliments from her fans and fellows actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and others.





Feeling overwhelmed by the love and amazing response from fans, the Student of the Year debutant took to her social media handle and expressed her gratitude to her fans on Saturday. She shared a poster from the film on Instagram and wrote, “Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyaar diya uske liye THANK YOU! #GangubaiKathiawadi#SanjayLeelaBhansali ajaydevgn prerna_singh6 jayantilalgadaofficial penmovies bhansaliproductions.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and the film will hit theatres on 30th July 2021.