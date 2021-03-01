Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan ‘silly ex Web Desk | March 01, 2021 Kangana Ranaut slammed Hrithik Roshan over statement with police against her

'Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan ‘silly ex

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and slammed Hrithik Roshan over his statement against her at Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch Office.

The Queen star tweeted, “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... (The world has changed so much but my silly ex is still caught up in the moment to which the time will never return”.

As per Indian publication, Roshan recorded his statement in connection to his complaint about someone impersonating him in 2016 and sending fake emails to Ranaut.

In 2016, Krrish star accused Tanu Weds Manu actressof harassment and said she sent hundreds of emails to him. But Ranaut denied sending emails to Hrithik.