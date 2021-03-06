Mira Sethi gears up to record audio book for her debut novel ‘Are You Enjoying? Web Desk | March 06, 2021 Mira Sethi records the audiobook for her debut novel ‘Are You Enjoying?’

Pakistani actress and model Mira Sethi has already proved herself as a stunning actress with her outstanding acting performances in hit drama serials. Not just in acting but she has been audiences’ favorite host for her unique style of interviewing celebrities in her show Hello! Mira Sethi.

The actress, model and host recently turned into an author and penned her first novel Are You Enjoying? With a fascinating book title, her debut novel has already made it to the list of 2021’s most anticipated books, compiled by Vogue Magazine and Refinery29.

While Mira’s fans have been waiting anxiously to read her book, which will be available for Pakistani readers in May 2021. The Yeh Dil Mera actress is busy recording the audio book for her debut novel.





Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old star revealed her latest activity as she posted a picture of herself from a recording studio and captioned it, “Recording the audiobook for ARE YOU ENJOYING.”

“Did I trip through the minefield of my own words? Yes. Did I have fun with accents? YES,” she added. While her post received love and praise in no time, her brother and singer Ali Sethi also expressed his excitement and shared his love and support. “can’t wait can’t wait,” he commented under the post.

According to the catalog description, Are You Enjoying? is a free-spirited, confident, indelible introduction to a galvanizing new talent. The book is a collection of short stories set in Pakistan and has already collected positive remarks and appreciation from renowned authors including, Mohsin Hamid and Rupi Kaur.