Shahroz Sabwari responds to Yasir Hussains comments on his acting and film choices Web Desk | March 12, 2021 “I own all my characters and my films," says Shahroz Sabzwari on his choice of films

Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain is known among the most outspoken celebrities in the showbiz world. The actor, while expressing his views, has made several comments that were later turned into serious online battles with fellow stars.

This time, the Lahore Se Aagey actor has made his remarks on the acting skills of Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari and has suggested that he is a better fit to TV dramas than films.

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, Hussain was asked to name an actor who should have stayed on television instead of doing films, the Jhooti actor named Sabzwari.

Responding to Hussain’s comments, the drama serial Nand famed actor said that, “I think everyone has their own opinion and I respect Yasir’s. I respect everyone’s opinions, whether it comes from someone in my family or a random person on the street. No one has been subjected to flak the way I have.”

While speaking with Express Tribune, he further said that he did not take any offense of Yasir’s remarks and said, “And he’s [Yasir’s]… I know him. So if that is what he thinks, then that’s fine by me.”

Sabzwari has been one of the prominent faces in Pakistani dramas. He has tried his acting luck in Pakistani films Chain Aye Na and Khulay Aasmaan Ke Neechay. The films did not do well at the box office and audiences were too not impressed with his acting on the big screen.

“Nowadays, people say so many things and many of us take them to the heart. We need to be stronger. We have to nurture ourselves and filter out the bashing that comes our way. If you don’t filter it out, you will lose,” said the Dil Ruba actor.

“I own all my characters and my films. One of them Chain Aye Na was a dead flop, but I own it. I think everyone should do that too. A bad film or a character that doesn’t work for you should never define your potential. An actor is only done when he tells himself in the mirror that he is done,” expressed Sabzwari.

Speaking of his choice of his film, Sabzwari also said, “I’ve never made a wrong decision in my life. Before taking on anything I say Bismillah and I give it my best.”

He concluded with, “But again, Yasir is entitled to his opinion and if you ask me mine, I will say that I respect all the actors around me. Even someone who plays a minor role is significant to me because when the camera is rolling, even saying ‘Assalamualaikum, kaisay hain aap’ becomes a task.”