Sajal Ali celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ahad Raza Mir in Paris Web Desk | March 14, 2021 Sajal Ali and husband Ahad Raza Mir celebrated first wedding anniversary in Paris

Pakistan actress, Sajal Ali took to Instagram and shared a picture of Eiffel Tower, which soon went viral on social media and fans started wishing the adorable couple happy first wedding anniversary.

It seems like the couple flew to Paris to celebrate their one year of togetherness!

Moreover, after seeing the 27-year-old’s Instagram story, fans began wishing them and shared their posts under hashtag #1YearToSaHadKiShaadi, which is on top trend list on Twitter Pakistan.

One fan tweeted, “DUDE THEY ARE IN PARIS I BROOOOOOO GOALS GOALS GOALS GOALS MASHALLAH MASHAALLAH GODDDDDDD I DONT WANT ANY DOSE THIS IS TOO PRECIOUSS MY BABIES ARE CELEBRATING THEIR FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY IS PARIS.”

Another tweeted, “OMG OMG THEY ARE CELEBRATING THEIR 1ST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY IN PARIS "THE CITY OF LOVE" HEHEKDKDKD!!!!!!!!!! HOWWW ROMANTIC IM DEAD.”



