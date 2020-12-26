Sarah and Noor Zafar Khans father breathes his last

TV actresses Sarah and Noor Zafar Khan's father died on Friday.
The tragic news was shared by photographer and Sarah's friend, Abdul Samad Zia, on Instagram.
Zia uploaded a picture of Sarah and husband Falak giving a peck on her father's cheek.
The click was taken on the couple's wedding. "INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN," the post read.
"A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen!" it added.
