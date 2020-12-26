Sara Ali Khan wishes fans Christmas from the sets of of Atrangi Re Web Desk | December 26, 2020 Donning a red Santa hat, Sara was in full Christmas spirit as she embraced Anand L.Rai and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan spreads Christmas wishes from work.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Coolie.No1 actress shared an adorable picture with the cast of her upcoming romantic drama, Atrangi Re.

"It’s a warm and fuzzy Christmas," captioned Sara with a bunch of Christmas Tree and heart emoticons.

Donning a red Santa hat, Sara was in full Christmas spirit as she embraced her director, Anand L.Rai and co-star Dhanush.





Atrangi Re is, which is currently being shot in Agra, scheduled to released in 2021. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role.