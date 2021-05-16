Salman Khan is upset over ‘Radhe Piracy Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Salman Khan urged viewers not to watch ‘Radhe’ on illegal pirated sites

On Saturday, Bollywood actor, Salman Khan took to Twitter and warned viewers to not watch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on pirated sites or else they will face consequences for watching it illegally.

Khan wrote, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime.”

He added, “Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell.”

The film was released on 13th May and stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.