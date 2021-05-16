Arjun Kapoor completes nine years in Bollywood, says ‘I will be here for 90 more years Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Arjun Kapoor calls himself a 'commercially successful actor' who knows his worth

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has completed his nine years in the Indian film industry. The actor marked his stunning debut in 2012 hit film Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Recently, the 2 States actor has spoken about his career saying that he has been in Bollywood for nine years now and will continue for 90 more years.

Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next release Sardar Ka Grandson opposite Rakul Preet Singh, said in an interview with Zoom TV that, “this is my ninth year and will be here even after that. Maybe doing acting or directing but this is sure that I am here for 90 more years. I am an easy target for people but still, I am better than others. I live with respect.”

The Half Girlfriend actor, 35, believes that he is a successful commercial actor. “I'm a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career...I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I'm entering a film. I know my value...but I'll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that's why you can survive and I know I'll survive."

“I know what I am capable of. When I sign any film I know what I am going to show to people. So, judgment has not affected much,” he added.

Kapoor is excitedly waiting for the release of his upcoming film. Sardar Ka Grandson will be releasing on the digital platforms on May 18. The songs of the film released till now have received good response from the audience.