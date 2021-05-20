Aiman Khan calls out trolls for criticizing Minal, Ahsan on engagement Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Aiman Khan hits out at those criticizing Minal, Ahsan on engagement

Pakistani actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan has given a shut up call to all those internet trolls for criticizing her sister Minal Khan and her fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram over their engagement.

The new couple in town Ahsan and Minal have recently announced their baat pakki news on Tuesday, on Instagram. The news went viral on all the major social media platforms as the new couple shared their loved-up pictures online as well.





With in minutes, while fans pour love and sweet wishes for the new couple, some of them shared negative comments and hate over their relationship and public display of affection.

Dealing with the online criticism, Aiman has come to her sister Minal’s defense and burst out her anger at the trolls.

“Shut up all of you. Wish them good luck and congratulate them for their new life,” commented the actress, adding: “Stop this negativity.”

Earlier, the Bay Dardi famed actress welcomed Ahsan into the family and asked him to take care of her sister.





Ahsan and Minal had officially confirmed their relationship on Minal’s birthday in November 2020 with a picture that received immense backlash on social media. They later officially announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.