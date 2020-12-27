Salman Khan asks fans to not gather outside his house on 55th birthday Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Salman Khan asks fans to not gather outside his house on 55th birthday, follow COVID-19 SOPs

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday today. The Dabangg star this year, has urged his fans to not crowd outside his house on the occasion of his birthday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ek Tha Tiger star fans have always gathered outside his house on his birthday every year and turn the celebration into no less than a festival. Thousands of his fans gather outside his residence in Mumbai Galaxy apartments to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar.

As Salman has appealed to his fans not to gather crowds, he said, “The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind.” Salman said in the notice displayed outside his building.

He urged fans to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sultan star will be next seen in his cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Salman, who is currently hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss will also be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and will shoot for the same next month.