NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajputs flat mate

On Friday, Late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in Hyderabad.

Pithani has been detained in a drug case linked to Rajput’ death. He shared the apartment with the actor for more than a year.

It was reported that Pithani met the late actor the night before his passing. Moreover, he has been questioned by CBI and Mumbai Police several times.

Earlier, Pithani accused Rhea Chakraborty of stealing Rajput’s money.

After Rajput’s tragic death, Pithani wrote an emotional post that read as, “As a brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you are somewhere around the Andromeda galaxy right now. Have a safe journey back into the cosmos. Rest in peace Sushant Sir, Buddha miss you."