Juhi Chawla protests against 5G implementation in India Web Desk | June 01, 2021

As reported by Indian publication, on Monday, Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla filed petition against 5th-Generation (5G) implementation in India as it will have irreversible effects on people and their health.

Chawla clarified that she is not against advance technology, but "we have sufficient reason to believe that [5G] radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

The Darr star’s spokesperson said in a statement, "The present suit is being instituted, in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to human kind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, to fauna."