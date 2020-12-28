Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrate 15th anniversary in a wildlife safari adventure Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrate 15th anniversary in a wildlife safari adventure

Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfect’ celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with wife Kiran Rao in a wildlife safari adventure at Gir National Park with their family on Sunday.

The couple was accompanied by their son Azad and daughter Ira, also with Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara for a three-day wildlife safari.

The Lagaan actor met a huge crowd of his fans before leaving for the safari, who had gathered to watch him. Aamir, 55, could be seen wearing a safety mask as he sat in a special gypsy with his wife and kids.

Earlier, in an interview with a Chinese media outlet, the Talaash actor talked about his love story with Kiran and the years of togetherness. He said, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again.”

“In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he added.

Aamir, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindustaan, will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, titled as Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.