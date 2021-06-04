Shaniera Akram pens sweet tribute to ‘Legend Wasim Akram for his 55th birthday Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram took to Instagram and penned a sweet yet emotional note for husband on his 55th birthday.

Shaniera shared an adorable photo with Akram and wrote, “Heroes come and go but legends are forever! You truly are an inspiration to not only our little family but to the world. You prove that age is only a number and that it’s possible to keep getting better with time.”

She went on, “I feel you are younger than when we first met but wiser than ever before, and they are the ingredients to life we all strive for! I’m so proud of the person you were before we met and the man you have since become. A true trailblazer, a stand alone asset to this world and a truly remarkable man in and out of the public eye.”





She added, “You make me want to be a better human and teach me that the real meaning of happiness is by living in the moment and making every bit of those moments count. I know we are not together today for your birthday but you have made it seem as though we have never even been apart for a minute.”

She further added, “I wish you a long life, a happy one and the more we keep laughing the faster the time will go till we are back in each other’s arms. You are and always will be the best thing that has happened to me. I love you now and for always wasimakramliveofficial.”