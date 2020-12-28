Faryal Makhdoom faces backlash for traveling despite having COVID-19 symptoms Web Desk | December 28, 2020 Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom received criticism for traveling despite experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Faryal Makhdoom faces backlash for traveling despite having COVID-19 symptoms

On Sunday, Faryal Makhdoom along with her husband Amir Khan attended Soccer Awards that took place in Dubai. However, people were not happy with her visit as she has been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Makhdoom looked stunning as she posed for the pictures with Khan without a facemask. She was criticized for travelling because she recently revealed she lost six pounds and had lost send of smell and taste.

The 29-year-old did not clarify when she was experiencing these symptoms and whether she got COVID-19 test done or not but she still flew to Dubai.

Faryal donned a shimmery gold-silver attire which she paired with black satin trousers. Whereas, Amir looked handsome in a suit.

On social media platforms, mother-of-three wrote, “I lost about six pounds, it's driving me nuts”. When asked by a fan why she lost weight, Faryal wrote “Because I’ve not been properly eating. Because I couldn’t taste anything for about like two-and-a-half weeks”.