Bollywood Film 'Lagaan was, is and continues to be an amazing journey for me: Aamir Khan Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Amir Khan opened up on his film Lagaan and related how it made him grow as a person, as it clocked 20 years in Bollywood.

The film Lagaan was released two decades ago but still is very close to Aamir's heart.

Aamir said, "Lagaan was, is, and continues to be an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over two decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways.”

Lagaanwas produced in context of the late Victorian era of India’s colonial British Raj. Set in 1893, the story was based on the people residing in a small village in Central India. They made a deal to play a cricket match with British officers. If they were to lose the match, they would have to pay three times the taxes, and if they won, they would be free of tax forever.

He added, "In this journey, I want to thank, Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film. We have all come together in this journey, some early, some later as we went along, but all of us are fellow travelers.”

The director of the film Gowariker talked about Lagaan, "The box office response to my first two films jolted me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story that I believed in, a story that would all encompass a cinema-loving audience. The outcome was the script of Lagaan."