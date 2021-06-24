Home > Entertainment Meesha Shafi, Saheefa Jabbar pose questions for PM Imran Khan after his take on rape cases Eesha Iftikhar | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements from a recent interview with HBO has created a furor in the country. PM Khan put the blame on women’s clothing for rising sexual assault cases in the country.

As a reaction to this statement, many celebrities from showbiz have stepped up to take a stance and raised their voices against their PM. Out of these many celebs, Saheefa Jabbar and Meesha Shafi are also the ones who spoke against PM Khan.

Saheefa took to her Instagram stories to raise questions for the PM and ask how he could possibly blame women’s clothing when there are little girls still seeking for justice in the country. The model stressed her leader to take his priorities seriously while penning down her thoughts.

“We have chosen you to make our country better and not for giving irrelevant statements,” Saheefa wrote. “Firstly, do justice with teenage girls who were sexually abused and then give such statements.”

“Every time, you [PM Khan] start blaming the opposition. Kindly, do not do that, people want you to solve their problems and not just blaming the opposition,” she added.

The Dasht-E-Tanhai rendition singer took to her Twitter to pose a different question challenging her prime minister for his statement. She tweeted:

“To matlab bachay bhi aurton ke kapron kee wajah se rape ho rahay hain? (So does it mean children are also getting raped because of women’s clothing?).”

Frieha Altaf, Armeena Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Maria Wasti were among other actors who also vocalized their rage against PM Khan’s interview.