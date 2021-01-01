Ayeza Khan ends 2020 with a loving note for husband Danish Taimoor Web Desk | January 01, 2021 'No words can describe my love for you and how much I need you every second of my life,' pens Ayeza

Ayeza Khan ends 2020 with a loving note for husband Danish Taimoor

Nothing brings Ayeza Khan more joy than her family.

No matter how tough her schedule is, Pakistan's favourite always makes time for her children and husband.

On New Year's eve, the 29-year-old actress shared the same love on her Instagram.

Talking about husband and actor Danish Taimoor, Ayeza penned:

"No words can describe my love for you and how much I need you every second of my life.

I can’t thank you enough for the joy and peace you bring to my world. Thanks for being part of my family and always being there for us when we need you.

I love you, forever.

And this is the beautiful ending of 2020 :)" captioned Ayeza.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also attached an adorable picture hugging her beloved husband.





Ayeza and Danish married back in 2014. The couple has two beautiful children together-Hoorain Taimoor and Rayaan Taimoor.