Priyanka Chopra marks first visit to her restaurant ‘Sona’ in NYC

Global star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has finally managed to take some time out her busy schedule and paid the first-ever visit to her newly launched restaurant the Sona in New York City.

The glamorous Desi Girl of Bollywood was busy with her work commitments as she was shooting for upcoming series Citadel in UK, finally took a tour to US and visited her restaurant.

The New York-based eatery has been launched earlier this year, offers a variety of Indian dishes. The Sky Is Pink starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared her experience from the visit.

“I cannot believe I’m finally at sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes sonanewyork such a wholesome experience," she captioned alongside the snaps.





At the restaurant, Priyanka enjoyed the variety of food. From Paani Puri shots to Dosa to even fun fusion food like Chicken Pakora, the Quantico actress had a great time. She looked stunning in a simple blue striped shirt and paired it with bright neon flared pants.

"From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," Priyanka concluded.

Earlier, at the time of launching Sona, PeeCee revealed that her husband Nick Jonas came up with the name of the restaurant. "All thanks to nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!" she quipped.