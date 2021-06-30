Home > Entertainment Sarwat Gilani receives flak for appreciating Alia Bhatt’s work Sakina Mehdi | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recently responded to a fan who called her out for praising Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

The fan stated, “Ma’am, aap log khud ko itna kyun giraate hain Bollywood waalon ke saamney? (Ma’am, why do you people fall to your knees in front of Bollywood celebrities?)”

The fan further added, “Alia Bhatt se aap 10,000 guna best actress hain, aap ke interview dekh ke hum motivate hote hain, aur aap khamkha wahan ja kar likhti hain ke ‘mein aapki bohot bari fan hun’ etc (You are 10,000 times better than Alia Bhatt at acting. We get motivated after watching your interviews and you go and write things like ‘I am a big fan of yours’ on their posts for no reason). This is not fair.”

Gillani responded, “We must learn to appreciate the people who deserve our praise. You don’t know how hard they’ve worked to get where they are. Alia Bhatt is an amazing artist and praise knows no boundaries or borders.”