Nadia Jamil pens heart-touching note for late friend Asma Nabeel

Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 03, 2021

Nadia Jamil pens heart-touching note for late friend Asma Nabeel

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil, who recently recovered from long battle with cancer, penned down a heartfelt note for renowned screenwriter Asma Nabeel.

The writer, who penned famed drama serials including Khaani passed away yesterday at the age of 40, after fighting her battle with breast cancer. In her note, Jamil said that she was inspired by Asma Nabeel in her own battle against cancer.

The Behadd actress shared her memorable pictures with Asma and paid tribute to the renowned screenwriter and poet, and called her a best friend and loyal companion.

“Asma Nabeel would keep cheering me on. Encouraging me to work again, talk again, laugh again. Reminding me of a strength I didn’t realise I possessed,” she wrote.





Jamil mentioned that Asma used to try to make her happy through long messages and voice notes. “Asma will always be a source of loving strength and inspiration to me. A reminder that even in your most frighteningly vulnerable moments, you can still be a source of strength to someone somewhere. Still make that difference to a life.”

She mentioned that Asma’s messages gave her courage because she was also going through the same thing and fighting a chronic disease.

She concluded her emotional message praying for Asma’s forgiveness and patience for the family. “Allah bless her with the highest darja of Jannah. And bless her family with strength and peace. Never forgotten. Always remembered.”