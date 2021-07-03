Home > Bollywood Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are ending their marriage after 15 years Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are ending their marriage after 15 years

According to an Indian publication, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have decided to end their marriage after 15 years. The former couple announced their split through a joint statement.

The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

The statement said, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

The statement added, “We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love."

The former pair got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011.