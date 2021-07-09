Home > Entertainment Faysal Qureshi recreates his hilarious viral video with Aijaz Aslam Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Faysal Qureshi recreates his hilarious viral video with Aijaz Aslam

Acclaimd Pakistani TV actor Faysal Quraishi has stunned his fans and viewers as he recently recreated the hilarious version of his viral video that has been making rounds on the internet for the last few days.

The Fitoor star, who is currently hosting a game show on a private TV channel, recreated a new version of his infamous clip in which, the host lost his temper on a contestant Muskan’s misconduct during live recording.





The Muqaddar famed actor re-enacted the viral video scene while attending a birthday bash of his friend and TV actor Naveed Raza and actor Aijaz Aslam played Muskan. "Kon hain yeah jahil log (who are these illiterate people)," he quipped alongside the clip shared on Thursday.

In the video, fans also spotted other actors including Nabeel, Ayaz Samoo and Faizan Shaikh celebrating Raza’s birthday.

Raza also shared glimpses from his birthday celebration with his family on the Instagram.





In the viral clip from the show, a female contestant started hitting her fellow contestant in a frank capacity, on which the Qaid-e-Tanhai actor got angry and lashed out on the makers of the show for hiring such contestants for the game show.