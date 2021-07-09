Home > Bollywood Jamtara’: Aksha Pardasanay on board shoot of OTT series second season Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Aksha Pardasanay is all charged up for the shoot of the second season of the OTT series, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, in Lucknow.



The actress revealed that acting was her passion and the only thing she ever wanted to excel in.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Aksha Pardasanay said, “I never had a plan B. I didn’t have a film background, but I had to make it work even if I failed several times. Now, after achieving little success I am extremely restless to do more.”

Aksha added, “By the time I completed Class 10, I had already shot 150-plus ads and that’s when a South film director spotted me. So, I did multiple projects there and simultaneously wrapped up my studies by correspondence. Then, I did two Hindi films — Love U Family that went unnoticed while other never released.”

She continued, “When Jamtara came my way, I just dived into it. I had a smooth transition. It took time but der aaye durust aaye. I just made the best of the opportunities that were offered.”

Aksha had also shot for a digital film in winters in Uttarakhand, named Shubh Nikah, and now she is currently wrapping up filming of The Safe House.

Wrapping up, Aksha revealed her first experience of visiting Lucknow, “I always wanted to come here as my father has shared a lot about the city. Last year I got this opportunity. Lucknow has a lovely blend of old-world charm and modern infrastructure. I explored a lot of vegetarian food and what I loved most is the warmth I got from the locals.”