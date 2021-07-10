Home > Bollywood Ali Fazal will marry Richa Chadha when he has more money Web Desk | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ali Fazal plans to have more money before her marries long time girlfriend Richa Chadha.

The couple, that was set to tie the knot in April 2020, postponed the wedding due to COVID-19 complications.

Speaking with Siddhant Kannan in a recent interview, Ali revealed that he is now waiting to earn more money before finally saying his wedding vows.

"Very soon hopefully, hopefully...Pichla ek saal ajeeb sa raha hai sabke liye (It has been a strange year for everyone). I'm sure everybody knows. Personally I've had tragedies in the family so I think we have just decided that we will just celebrate will everybody, nice receptions or something," he said.

"I don't know, I don't know how. (Laughing) Socha thoda paesa kama le pehle kyuki kaam bhi toh ruk gaya na. Toh celebrate karne k liye kuch rokra chahiye (Thought of earning some money first as work has also stopped. We need money to celebrate)," he concluded.

