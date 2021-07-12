Home > Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty's latest post has a powerful message for fans, check out Zainab Nasir | July 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Rhea Chakraborty conveys powerful message to fans 'never give up'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up on her current state of mind of never giving up, come what may, as she shared a morning selfie.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea shared a picture where she was lying on the grass with a cap on her face which had a label that read, “Never Give Up.”

Lately, the actress had been sharing thoughtful posts on social media.



Rhea had a very difficult 2020 in terms of her boyfriend's death and being imprisoned as she was implicated in the case.

Now she is gradually moving on and recovering, as she reflected on ‘never giving up’ in difficult times.

Rhea had topped the list of being the ‘Most Desirable Woman’ in India. She starred in the film Jalebi, and many more.