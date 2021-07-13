Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan shares breath-taking transformation into Madhuri Dixit’s iconic look Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan shares breath-taking transformation into Madhuri Dixit’s iconic look

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to watch their favorite and beloved actress Ayeza Khan to rock the TV screens once again in her never-before-seen avatar for a upcoming drama serial, have been left stunned as the starlet has dropped another mesmerizing look from the her upcoming project on her social media handle.

Ayeza, who recently won over fans’ hearts with her stunning performance as Meenu in drama serial Chupke Chupke, is all set to take over the TV screens once again with her forthcoming drama Laapata, in which she will be seen playing a character of a TikToker.

While, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress will be portraying the role of a social media influencer, she has earlier, announced her tribute for legendary stars including Mahira Khan, Madam Noor Jehan in the drama and now she has paid a heartfelt tribute to the veteran Indian actress Madhuri Dixit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mehar Posh actress revealed that her character in the drama named Geeti, who loves making musical TikTok videos is big fan of iconic Indian actress Madhuri Dixit and posted her stunning recreational look of the actress from her hit number, Eik Do Teen.

In another post, Ayeza shared Madhuri’s still from the hit song and penned a heartfelt tribute to the iconic actress. “Eik Do Teeeeeen…” Or “Dev Babuu!” This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit. When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay,” she wrote.

“Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes. It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love,” she said.





The actress recently paid tribute to late actress Sridevi and posted her look on her Instagram handle.

The upcoming Khizer Idrees directorial will have Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rasheed in lead roles. The drama’s OST was released earlier this month and fans showered it with appreciation.