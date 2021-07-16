Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan gives exceptional review of Farhan Akhtar’s recent OTT release ‘Toofan’ Zainab Nasir | July 16, 2021 Share

Shah Rukh Khan gives exceptional review of Farhan Akhtar’s recent OTT release ‘Toofan’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan voiced his views on Farhan Akhtar’s digital release Toofan.



The film starred Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in main roles.

So far, the film has received positive reviews since its release. Big stars of the industry came forward to praise Farhan and Mrunal Thakur for their hard work.

Shah Rukh Khan also came forward on twitter, and wrote, “Wish my friends FarOutAkhtar RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by SirPareshRawal (wow!) mohanagashe mrunal0801 hussainthelal. My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan.”

Another actress, Shibani Dadenkar also praised the acting, “Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day.”

The film is a sports drama intertwined with romance.