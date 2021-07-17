Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now

The much-awaited teaser of Pakistani stars Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming song titled, Rafta Rafta was released on Friday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif famed actress shared the teaser of the latest music video, featuring herself and the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner.

The teaser shows the two are then pictured amid sandy dunes and mountains in some attractive fancy outfits. The Yaqeen Ka Safar starlet can be seen donning a flowing red gown while the Doorie singer is dressed in a black suit with an embellished blazer.

The song is dropped on YouTube under the Tarish Music label that is releasing the song. Hassam Baloch directed the video, produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, with music and lyrics by Raj Ranjodh.

The teaser of Rafta Rafta has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it was dropped online. Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.

Check out the teaser here:







