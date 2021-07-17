Home > Bollywood Karisma revealed every actress refused her role for 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Here's why Web Desk | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Karisma revealed every actress refused her role for 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Here's why

Indian actor Karisma Kapoor is revealing why no actress wanted to star in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Speaking on Indian Idol 12 over the weekend, the actress confessed she was scared to do the role opposite Madhuri Dixit because of her exceptional dancing skills.

“Every single heroine refused the film. The role came to me...it was a dance film and that too to work with opposite Madhuri Dixit they said, 'No how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji!' Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and competition dance with Madhuri Dixit. I said, 'This isn’t happening,'" said Karisma.

"Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother told me, 'You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine," she continued.



Karisma eventually went on to do the role and shined equally alongside Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan.