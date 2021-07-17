Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes, posts gorgeous no-makeup pool pic Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Katrina Kaif thanks fans for birthday wishes, posts gorgeous no-makeup pool pic

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has turned a year older. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan famed starlet on Friday celebrated her 38th birthday. Millions of fans and her fellow Bollywood celebrities sent heartfelt birthday greetings to the actress on social media.

Kat, who enjoys a huge fan following on major social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to thank "everyone for all the love" she received on her birthday.

The Dhoom 3 girl treated her fans with a stunning no-makeup photo. Her post contained a her picture which shows her standing in swimming pool. The Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actress looked beautiful as she flaunted her flawless skin in the picture.





Katrina thanked her fans for the warm wishes. In the picture, she can be seen chilling in the pool wearing a red swimsuit. She is smiling while looking at the camera. The caption read, “Birthday. Thank u so much everyone for all the love always." Fans also flooded the comments section with their messages and heart emoticons.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar. She also has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.