Shehzad Roy set to make acting debut

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy has newly ventured into field of acting, during an interview he shared details about his first film which will be remake of 1965 sitcom Alif Noon.





The Teri Surat singer revealed his first film is based on Alif Noon which was famous during old PTV times.

Roy also shared that the shooting of the film will start in September and it will hit screens next year. He further revealed that actor Faisal Qureshi is also part of the film.