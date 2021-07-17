Actress Rhea Chakraborty lauded Farhan Akhtar’s latest release. She took out time to watch Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Toofaan at her earliest convenience. Rhea then took to her Instagram stories to share the film’s poster and was one of the first ones to jot down her own reviews on the film. Rest assured, she loved the sport-themed movie.

Rhea, who is close friends with Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, tagged Farhan and Toofaan producer Ritesh Sidhwani and wrote: “Todun Tak.”

She also added, “What an inspiring movie” along with a folded hands emoji.

Toofaan did not make it to big screens due to the pandemic and made its premiere of Amazon Prime on Sunday. The story of the film encapsulates the life of a boxing champion and features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal playing opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Shah Rukh Khan also watched the much anticipated movie and gave his reviews. He took to his Twitter and wrote: "Wish my friends FarOutAkhtar RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by SirPareshRawal (wow!) mohanagashe mrunal0801 hussainthelal.”

He added: “My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan."