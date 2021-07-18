Home > Bollywood Bhumi Pednekar reaffirms her wishes and goals as she turns 32 today Zainab Nasir | July 18, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bhumi Pednekar reaffirms her wishes and goals as she turns 32 today

Actress Bhumi Pednekar made a wish on her birthday as she turned 32, and hoped the present generation would focus on restoring the planet.



Bhumi Pednekar also made another wish that she wanted to maintain her loyal fan base by presenting good work in the industry.

In an exclusive chat with Pink Villa, Bhumi said, "I think my wish definitely would be that our generation should be the generation that starts restoring the planet because that is most important. I truly wish that we address the dangers that we are challenged with and take steps to rectify it and that can only happen if we all change the way our perspective towards our planet is.”

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress continued, "We have to realise that everything is limited and one day if we don't stop, we will be done and over. For my career, my wish is that I continue doing good work and I continue breaking boundaries. The loyal fan base that I have created over the years I want to make sure that I don't disappoint them.”

Many Bollywood celebrities and stars came forward to extend their birthday wishes to the starlet.



