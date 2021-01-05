Veena Maliks ex-husband Asad Khattak seeks help from COAS, PM in custody battle Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak urged PM Imran Khan and COAS to help retrieve kids

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak seeks help from COAS, PM in custody battle

Recently, Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak appeared in a press conference in Lahore and claimed that his ex-wife took away his children from him even after he was given their custody by UAE court. He further said he came to Pakistan to get custody of kids.

Khattak said, “I came here to get the custody of my children.”

“I will fight a legal battle against Veena and will get my children back,” he continued.

"Veena Malik and his family have leveled several accusations against me. Now I will give answers to their all questions to media with evidences,” he further added.

The father-of-two also claimed that Malik defamed the army once and urged COAS and PM of Pakistan to help in get his kids back.

The ex-couple got married in 2013 and parted ways in 2017. They have two children together a 5-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.