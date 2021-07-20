Home > Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse of how he looks after working ‘round the clock’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse of how he looks after working ‘round the clock’

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been working on several upcoming projects. The actor, who was last seen in comedy/drama film Gulabao Sitabo, recently shared a glimpse of his jam-packed work schedule.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B posted a photograph from his work diaries, in which he can be seen showing himself yawning while working for long hours of the day.

The Pink actor can be seen donning a dapper black suit and red tie, sporting what appears to be his look on the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. "Happens.. when you work round the clock," he captioned the photo.

Speaking of his busy schedule, the Badla actor will soon be seen hosting the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. "Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe .. #StayTunedForPart2 #ComingSoon #KBC13 SonyTV," the actor shared on Monday.

On the film front, Big B currently has Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.