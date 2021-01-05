Ayesha Chundrigar launches new initiative ‘Storybook on Wheels Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Ayesha Chundrigar launched new initiative for animals on the street

Ayesha Chundrigar recently announced about her new initiative ‘Storybook on Wheels’ in an interview. The initiative is meant for well-being of street animals and it aims to provide them with appropriate care.

On Monday, Ayesha took to Instagram and shared series of photos and videos from her interview. She also shared short clips with monkey Piku.

Founder of ACF Animal Rescue also wrote a caption alongside her post as she revealed about her initiative. It read as “Today on geonewsdottv discussing our new ventures at acfanimalrescueofficial . Our introduction to wildlife rescue in the country, starting with monkeys rescued from being tortured and starved in little bird cages at pet markets”.





“As well as our new Storybook on Wheels, a first of its kind mobile clinic in Pakistan to be used for donkey medical camps, rabies vaccination and Trap/Neuter/Release for dogs as well as on location treatments for all animals across Karachi. Keep swiping right for really cute videos of our baby monkey Piku” she concluded.