Mehwish Hayat hints at joining politics, says she could run for prime minister

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat has hinted at looking to new horizons in her career path. The leading actress, who has delivered stellar performances in several hit films, revealed in a recent interview that she aspires to join politics and aim for the highest office in the land.

While appearing on Geo news program, Aik Din Geo Ke Sath, the Punjab Naho Jaoungi actress shared that her interest in politics has grown in the past few years. "It is something I want to pursue as a subject," Hayat said passionately.

During a Q&A session with the host, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, the Actor-in-Law actress revealed that she intends to pursue a career in politics. "The intention is help bring positive change in the country. Time will better tell whether that happens by entering parliament or by forming my own political party," she answered with a smile. "





The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner also revealed that she's inspired by the politics of the PTI in particular. "I'm inspired by [their] politics because they've brought about good changes and a shift in societal thinking. Imran Khan was a cricketer before [he entered politics]. If a cricketer can become prime minister then surely an actress can also become one as well."

When questioned over whether she is interested in politically challenging Imran Khan and becoming the country’s next PM, she answered, "I don't want to challenge him but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister's position."