Adnan Siddiqui goes into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wrote, “Hey everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug, not the love bug but the Covid one, tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation.”





He added, “I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last one week, to get the tests done. Fingers crossed, stay safe guys!"

The coronavirus Delta variant is spreading very quickly in Karachi. Even both private and public sector hospitals are now refusing patients as they have reached their full capacity.