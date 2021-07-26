Home > Entertainment Nausheen Shah shares a sneak peek of dinner out with friends Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah shared a sneak peek of last night’s dinner with her friends as she posted pictures on her Instagram handle.



Nausheen’s latest style statement consisted of a beguiling white dress accentuated with red heels which added to the look. She wore a white pearl neck piece which enhanced the formal dinner look, with hair tied back in a neat bun.

She was captured on camera with a group of seemingly close friends.

The backdrop of the photos was the interior of a well-furnished house with ornate chairs and creamy-white upholstery set in gold tarnished wood. The interior was tasteful with dark polished doors and large glass windows.

Nausheen has an eye for unique and new styles. Her recent outfit at the dinner carried a western feel.

Nausheen Shah is a phenomenal actress, who has performed various roles and proved her versatility over time.

She is currently featuring in the drama Pehli Si Muhabbat.








