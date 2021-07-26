Home > Bollywood Kartik Aryan introduces fans to his new furry friend: Photo Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share

Kartik Aryan introduces fans to his new furry friend: Photo

Actor Kartik Aryan expressed love for his new furry friend, a pet dog as he shared a series of pictures on Instagram.



In the recent posts the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor was seen wearing a black hoodie cuddling with his new buddy. Kartik captioned the post, “ise koi launch karo” along with a heart emoji.

The post received around 7 lakh likes.

Fans could not stop gushing over the sweet pose showcasing unconditional love between human and animal. They showered his post with love.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan will soon be seen in the film Captain India, a Hansal Mehta film.

He will also be featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.

Previously, Kartik was making headlines when it was rumoured that he had been dropped from Dostana 2 and replaced by Ayushmann Khuranna.











