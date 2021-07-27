Home > Entertainment Saba Qamar urges men to stop enabling sexual predators Sakina Mehdi | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Saba Qamar urges men to stop enabling sexual predators

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar took to Instagram and asked all men to start speaking up against sexual harassment of women in light of Noor Mukadam’s murder.

Qamar wrote, “Someone said today that all of us women are just one man away from being the next hashtag and it sent shivers down my spine.”

She added, "If you are a man and you've ever cared even once for any woman in your life, please call out men in your circles with predatory behaviour. Please break your bro codes. If you can’t do that then stop pretending to be an ally because you're only enabler then.”