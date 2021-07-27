Home > Entertainment Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married in latest Q&A Zainab Nasir | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married in latest Q&A

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn, took to Instagram stories and dropped hints regarding her marriage, leaving fans in suspense as to whom she planned on getting married to.



For those unversed, Sonya had tied the knot in 2014 to a professional fitness trainer named Wasif Muhammad. The couple split just a few years after marriage.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Sonya responded to a bunch of questions where she was investigated on her marriage plans. A follower asked, “When are you getting married?’’ Sonya replied, “January 2023.”





Another asked, “Are you getting married to an actor?” She answered, “God forbid.” Her response indicated that she will not be getting married to anyone from the industry.

Sonya Hussyn has made quite a name in her career through her extreme hard work and dedication, and has featured in numerous dramas on the small screen.