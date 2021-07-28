Home > Bollywood Mira Rajput ecstatic as parents gush over daughters poster in a mall Zainab Nasir | July 28, 2021 Share

Mira Rajput ecstatic as parents gush over daughters poster in a mall

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently shared a post on Instagram that showcased her parents gushing over her in a mall today.



In the picture her parents could be seen standing proud next to the poster with their daughter.

Mira captioned the picture saying, "I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can’t even begin to describe this feeling...I love you Mom & Dad!"

Mira’s industry friends commented on her latest post and showered her with love, praise and good wishes.

The stylist Anaita Shroff said, “So lovely,” even YouTuber Dolly Singh commented, "How cute."

Check it out below:

Other famed faces of the industry like Mrunal Thakur and Deepika Padukone also dropped heart emoji’s on the post.

Mira had been promoting brands for some time now and actively shared pictures and videos with her fans on social media.

On the personal front, Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015, and have a daughter and a son.



