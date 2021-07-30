Home > Bollywood Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao meet again to promote 'Laal Singh Chaddha' after finalizing divorce Eesha Iftikhar | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Aamir Khan and his former-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s paths crossed soon after their divorce finalized a few weeks ago. The two came together to attend a press conference in Kargil to promote their forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Some clips from the day were leaked on the internet and were shared widely.

Aamir and Kiran’s interaction with the media consisted of standard questions for most part, and in repy they thanked the authorities and locals for the support and love they received during the shooting of the film in Kargil. Aamir relayed that the initial plan was to shoot the movie there last year but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The Taare Zameen Par star explained the special reason behind their choice of location and said in Hindi: “There is a sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha set against the backdrop of the Kargil War. There is an incident based on it in the film and we wanted to shoot in Kargil to be as accurate as possible.”

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir in a pivotal role, while Kiran Rao is one of the executive producers. The two decided to part ways earlier this month after staying married together for 15 years. Aamir and Kiran have decided to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.