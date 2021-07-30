Home > Bollywood Ashnoor Kaur comes out with flying colours in CBSE exams: ‘I wish to pursue BMM’ Zainab Nasir | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ashnoor Kaur comes out with flying colours in CBSE exams: ‘I wish to pursue BMM’

Actress Ashnoor Kaur expressed delight as she scored 94% in CBSE Class 12 board exams and revealed her future plans in a recent interview.



The exam results were announced on Friday and Ashnoor could not stop gushing over her achievement.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ashnoor said, “It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93% in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off.”

The Patiala Babes actress continued, "I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction.”

The Jhansi Ki Rani actress added, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”

Ashnoor Kaur appeared in her exams after multiple delays due to the pandemic.